NHTSA Investigates Vinfast Over VF8 Lane Keep Assist Performance

Self-entitled "leading new electric car company" VinFast finds itself in hot waters over alleged issues with the lane keep assist system of the 2023 and 2024 model year VF8. As it happens, the Office of Defects Investigation has received no fewer than 14 vehicle owner questionnaire reports, of which VOQ number 11585817 alleges a crash related to the LKA system's performance.

Filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on April 24, 2024, said complaint reads that "the steering wheel automatically maneuvered to the right direction." The owner regained control, turning the vehicle back into the correct lane. Because the lane keep assist is turned on by default on start up, the owner experienced similar issues on a number of occasions.