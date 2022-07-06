NHTSA Investigating 195,000 Honda Pilots That Won't Restart If Stop-Start System Is Engaged

The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that the fuel-saving stop-start system on some Honda Pilot SUVs can fail to restart.



Owners complained that the engine won’t restart on its own from a complete stop at a traffic light or intersection with the stop-start feature in use. Some complained that a jump start was needed to get the motor going again. The probe covers nearly 195,000 Pilots from the 2016 through 2020 model years, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.



