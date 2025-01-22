NHTSA Investigation Discovers The Ford's BlueCruise Automated Driving Ignores Stationary Vehicles At Highway Speeds Causing Crashes

The NHTSA has upgraded the investigation into Ford BlueCruise to an Engineering Analysis, a preliminary step before demanding a safety recall. The NHTSA discovered that BlueCruise is programmed to ignore stationary objects when the vehicle travels at over 62 mph. Ford made this questionable decision to prevent phantom braking.
 
In April, the NHTSA opened an investigation into the Ford BlueCruise safety assist system following two Mustang Mach-E crashes that resulted in three fatalities. In both cases, the Ford vehicles collided at night with stationary cars located within the travel lanes of controlled-access highways. At the time of the crash, both vehicles traveled at speeds exceeding 70 mph (112 kph).


