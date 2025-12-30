NHTSA Investigation Into Tesla Emergency Door Releases Expands

Tesla's potentially deadly door handles attract more scrutiny as more petitions arrive at the NHTSA. After opening an investigation into the emergency door release system in the Tesla Model Y, the agency is now looking into similar problems with the Model 3. While still in its early stages, the investigation might turn into a costly recall if Tesla is forced to change the door release design. Tesla has been under fire for its door handle design, with safety advocates criticizing both the exterior handles and the cabin door release system. On the outside, Tesla's handles are nothing more than buttons for an electrically actuated door release system, which doesn't work when the power is cut. This has led to countless cases when first responders were unable to extricate victims from the vehicle after a crash.



