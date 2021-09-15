NHTSA Investigation To Compare Tesla's Autopilot Against Other Automaker's Autonomous Offerings

Tesla’s Autopilot probe conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is now moving forward as the agency is requesting information from twelve other manufacturers that also have driver assistance systems. The NHTSA sent letters to various automotive companies requesting information on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for a comparative analysis, the letters state. According to the NHTSA’s website, numerous documents associated with the Tesla Autopilot probe were added on September 13th. The documents were letters sent to automakers BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Toyota, Ford, Nissan, Setllantis, Kia, Volkswagen, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, and Subaru.



