NHTSA Is Finally Admitting That Most Tesla Recalls Really Aren't Recalls

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is finally acknowledging that some recalls will be fixed with Over-the-Air software updates and not physical visits to a service center. This is a hotly contested issue that many people have raised, Tesla fans mostly, who have had issues with their vehicles remedied with a simple download.

This morning, Tesla initiated a recall of 694,304 vehicles across most of its lineup to help fix an issue with a non-illuminated tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It will be fixed with an Over-the-Air software update.