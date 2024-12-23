NHTSA Is Finally Admitting That Most Tesla Recalls Really Aren't Recalls

Agent009 submitted on 12/23/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:08:34 AM

Views : 338 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is finally acknowledging that some recalls will be fixed with Over-the-Air software updates and not physical visits to a service center. This is a hotly contested issue that many people have raised, Tesla fans mostly, who have had issues with their vehicles remedied with a simple download.
 
This morning, Tesla initiated a recall of 694,304 vehicles across most of its lineup to help fix an issue with a non-illuminated tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It will be fixed with an Over-the-Air software update.


Read Article


NHTSA Is Finally Admitting That Most Tesla Recalls Really Aren't Recalls

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)