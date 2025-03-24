NHTSA Is Investigating 1.3 Million F-150 Trucks For Random Shifting Transmissions

The smartest modern automatic transmissions are so clever they seem to know to shift down before you’ve even realized you needed a lower gear. But Ford F-150s are choosing to swap ratios at entirely the wrong time, and now regulators have opened a probe to examine a problem that could affect almost 1.3 million trucks.
 
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) is putting 2015-2017 model year Ford F-150s under the microscope after receiving 138 complaints from drivers who say the trucks are making unexpected and definitely unrequested gearchanges.
 


