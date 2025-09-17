NHTSA Is Monitoring Tesla FSD Issue With Train Crossings

Tesla is preparing to launch V14 of its Full Self-Driving software, but questions remain about the safety of its current versions. Several reports of FSD failing to stop at railroad crossings have attracted the NHTSA scrutiny, although the agency has yet to open an investigation into the matter. Full Self-Driving software (FSD) is considered Tesla's most important product, critical for advancing autonomous driving and the company's robotaxi business. Tesla CEO Elon Musk had promised a breakthrough was just around the corner every year of the past decade. He became more bullish last year after the release of the FSD V12, which showed promising progress. FSD V13 has been widely acclaimed this year, encouraging Tesla to launch its Robotaxi service in Austin.



