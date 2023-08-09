NHTSA Just Days Away From Approving Level 5 Autonomy Driving For Cruise Taxis In Spite Of Abysmal Safety Record

The final regulatory approval required to start production of the fully autonomous, steering wheel-less Cruise Origin is just around the corner, CEO Kyle Vogt said recently at a conference. That will allow the company to put its first autonomous-only vehicles on the road in the near future.
 
Cruise has been advertising the Origin for some time. The Origin looks like a toaster on wheels, and contains six seats for passengers that face each other, plus no human-oriented vehicle controls whatsoever. Cruise uses a repurposed test vehicle from its parent company, GM, that could initially allow a human operator to be onboard (though they are no longer required in the vehicles).


