NHTSA Launches Campaign To Convince Drivers Not To Run Over First Responders

The NHTSA is releasing new campaign materials associated with its ‘Move Over’ initiative. The goal is to increase public awareness of the laws in all 50 states that require drivers to move over when first responders, like police, are present on a road. The NHTSA says that 65 first responders died in traffic-related incidents in 2021, up from 47 in 2017. The “Move Over” law is actually different in every state and according to the NHTSA, one-third of the public is not aware of these laws. As a result of that lack of awareness, it’s working hand-in-hand with law enforcement and State highway safety offices. Evidently, traffic-related incidents are the number one cause of death among on-duty law enforcement officers.



