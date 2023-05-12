NHTSA Looks Into 500,000 Hondas For Sticky Steering Issues

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has expanded its probe into a "sticky steering" issue that could affect more than half a million Hondas. 2023 Honda CR-Vs, 2023 Acura Integras, and 2022-2023 Honda Civics are now effectively under investigation.



As documented by the NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation, the government started looking into an "alleged defect of momentary increase in steering effort" in current-gen Civics back in March. This has also been described as "sticky steering," and reportedly happens after a bit of highway driving. The ODI has been in contact with Honda and seems to have a bead on what's going wrong:





