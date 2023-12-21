NHTSA May Be Prepping To Cripple the Industry With 52 Million Vehicle Recall

Major automakers including General Motors (GM.N), Toyota Motor (7203.T) and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and two air bag makers said on Tuesday they oppose the U.S. auto safety regulator's bid to require the recall of 52 million air bag inflators.



Officials with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) argued at a hearing in October that inflators produced by the two air bag manufacturers, ARC Automotive and Delphi Automotive, should be recalled because they may rupture and send metal fragments flying.





Read Article