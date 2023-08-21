NHTSA Opens Investigation Into "Fixed" Ford Mach E Power Loss Issues

The investigation, called a recall query, comes after Ford issued a safety recall impacting nearly 49,000 2021-2022 Mustang Mach-E models on June 10, 2022. The automaker said specific models produced between May 27, 2020, and May 24, 2022, were impacted.

The issue is that the high-voltage battery main contactors can overheat from DC fast charging and “repeated wide-open pedal events.”

Bending or deformation may occur, resulting in the contactor remaining open or closed, which can result in power loss or failure to start.