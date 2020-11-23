NHTSA Opens Investigation Of Widespread Main Control Unit Failures In Tesla Vehicles

Over 12,000 Tesla Model Ss and Xs built between 2012 and 2018 have had failures of their Media Control Units; the computer system that runs the big center-stack touchscreen and controls all kinds of things, from rearview camera displays to some HVAC functions to even the little clicking sound when the turn indicators are on.

These units have been failing at an alarming rate, making cars almost undrivable and costing thousands of dollars to repair. The NHTSA has started an engineering analysis, and it seems that it’s all because of a questionable design.

