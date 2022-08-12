NHTSA Opens Investigation On Hyundai Palisade For Windshield Wiper Failures

On August 15th, Hyundai Motor America issued a 122,919-vehicle recall. More specifically, the 2020 to 2021 model year Hyundai Palisade was called back due to a windshield wiper motor that could function intermittently or fail when impeded by snow and/or ice accumulation.



Wipers that don’t work when you need them reduce driver visibility, thus increasing the risk of a crash. The root cause boils down to a sudden increase in wiper system load, which results in circuit breaker actuation within the motor. Wiper operation resumes once the circuit breaker resets or the windshield is cleared of snow/ice. The suspect windshield wiper motor assembly bears part numbers 98110-S8000 and 98110-G5000.



