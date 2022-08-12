NHTSA Opens Investigation On Hyundai Palisade For Windshield Wiper Failures

Agent009 submitted on 12/8/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:44:13 AM

Views : 442 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

On August 15th, Hyundai Motor America issued a 122,919-vehicle recall. More specifically, the 2020 to 2021 model year Hyundai Palisade was called back due to a windshield wiper motor that could function intermittently or fail when impeded by snow and/or ice accumulation.

Wipers that don’t work when you need them reduce driver visibility, thus increasing the risk of a crash. The root cause boils down to a sudden increase in wiper system load, which results in circuit breaker actuation within the motor. Wiper operation resumes once the circuit breaker resets or the windshield is cleared of snow/ice. The suspect windshield wiper motor assembly bears part numbers 98110-S8000 and 98110-G5000.

Read Article


NHTSA Opens Investigation On Hyundai Palisade For Windshield Wiper Failures

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)