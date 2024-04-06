NHTSA Opens Investigation Over Exploding Airbags In Rogue Models

The National Highways Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched a probe into nearly 75,000 Nissan Rogue Select crossovers. Some examples of the 2015 model year SUV have reportedly been suffering from unintended airbag deployment that occurs when a door is shut or slammed, reports Reuters. This is unrelated to the Takata airbag issue affecting some 84,000 older Nissan vehicles that were originally recalled in 2020. In that case, the Takata airbag has been known to spontaneously explode, hurling shrapnel at occupants. The new issue is less severe but could still cause injury, and if the airbag does not deploy when necessary, the consequences could be dire.



