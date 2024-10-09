NHTSA Opens Investigation Over Jeep Wrangler And Gladiator Engine Fires

Preliminary evaluation PE24024 was prompted by the aforementioned incidents. The investigation will assess the root cause, scope, and frequency of the alleged problem. If this preliminary evaluation will result in a safety recall, the Stellantis-owned marque will be required to fix up to 781,459 vehicles produced for the 2021 through 2023 model years at the Toledo Assembly Complex in Toledo, Ohio.

Thus far, the federal watchdog has learned from none other than FCA US LLC that several thermal events originated at the power steering pump's electrical connector. Said connector is located in the passenger-side area of the engine compartment. Most of the reports allege that the underhood fire occurs with the ignition off, which is all the more worrying for those who daily either the Wrangler or Wrangler-styled truck with Ram 1500-esque rear suspension.