NHTSA Opens Probe For Tesla Robotaxis Speeding And Ignoring School Zones

Federal safety officials are reviewing allegations that Tesla’s driverless ride-hailing vehicles exceed posted speed limits in school zones. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed on Friday, October 9, that it has opened a safety probe after receiving reports that the cars were exceeding posted limits in school zones.

The matter sits with NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI). It covers 2026 model-year Robotaxis, meaning the Model Y and the Cybercab, while their Automated Driving System is engaged. The core allegation is that the vehicles disregard posted school zone speed limits. The agency’s records list one ODI report and three social media reports included in the petition. The petitioner also submitted three video links as supporting evidence, alleging that the vehicles exceeded posted school-zone speed limits. Regulators will now weigh the incidents and decide whether to move to a full investigation. The agency’s document states: