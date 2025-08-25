NHTSA Opens Probe In To 1.4 Million Hondas For Catastrophic Engine Failures

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is opening a probe into more than 1.4 million Honda vehicles sold in the United States over concerns that connecting rod bearing failures in their engines could lead to complete engine failure.

In a letter dated August 20, the regulator said it received 414 reports of the issue in various Honda and Acura vehicles' 3.5-liter V6 engine. The investigation covers 2018-2020 model year Acura TLX, 2016-2020 Acura MDX, 2016-2020 Honda Pilot, 2018-2020 Honda Odyssey, and 2017-2019 Honda Ridgeline vehicles.



