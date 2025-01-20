NHTSA Opens Probe Into Ford Self Driving Software After Two Fatal Accidents

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Monday it is upgrading a probe into 129,222 Ford Motor vehicles over reports of collisions involving the company's hands-free driving technology, BlueCruise.

The NHTSA opened the investigation after receiving notices of two fatal collisions last April, involving BlueCruise-equipped Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles.



The regulator said it is upgrading the probe to an engineering analysis, covering vehicles between the 2021-2024 model years.