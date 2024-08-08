NHTSA Opens Probe Into Substandard Suspension Parts On 2021 Nissan Rogue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a preliminary evaluation into the 2021 Nissan Rogue for multiple allegations of inner tie rod failure. So far, the agency has received a single vehicle owner questionnaire and a classified number of Early Warning Reporting field reports.

As per vehicle owner questionnaire 11554914, the failure occurred at 16,655 miles (26,804 kilometers). The owner's wife was pulling out of the parking lot when the steering wheel unexpectedly pulled to the right, leading to a misaligned front passenger-side wheel.