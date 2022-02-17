NHTSA Opens Prove Into 416,000 Teslas Over Phantom Braking Issues

U.S. auto safety regulators have opened an investigation to assess potential safety issues in certain Tesla Inc. vehicles after reports alleging "phantom braking."
NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation said it has received more than 354 complaints in the past nine months for the unexpected brake activation.
The safety probe covers an estimated 416,000 Tesla Model 3 and Y vehicles from the 2021-2022 model years that are equipped with its advanced driver-assistance system, Autopilot.
