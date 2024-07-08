NHTSA Prepares To Recall 51 Million Vehicles For Exploding Air Bags

The auto industry is on the brink of another colossal airbag-related recall nightmare that could result in up to 51 million inflators needing replacement. America’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration this week doubled down on its September 2023 decision that the inflators under investigation are dangerous, making a recall increasingly likely. NHTSA investigators say the inflators made by ARC Automotive and Delphi Automotive could accidentally explode sending shrapnel in the direction of drivers and passengers, and has already identified several cases, some fatal, where this has happened. The agency says the faulty inflators are responsible for at least seven injuries and two deaths in the US and Canada since 2009, and at least one death outside of the US.



