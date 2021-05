NHTSA has opened a preliminary evaluation to assess potential issues related to a loss of power in 2020-21 model year Porsche Taycan electric vehicles.

The agency’s Office of Defects Investigation has received nine complaints from vehicle owners and two field reports alleging “a loss of motive power while in motion at any speed without warning to the driver,” according to a NHTSA document.

About 12,146 vehicles could be affected, the agency said.