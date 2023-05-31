NHTSA Proposes Automatic Emergency Braking Mandate After Hundreds Of Complaints From Existing System Owners

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents most major automakers in the U.S., was still reviewing the proposal but said many of its members already have developed and deployed the crash-avoidance technology, including pedestrian detection, on their vehicles.

“AEB is a breakthrough safety technology that uses radar, cameras and lasers to prevent crashes and save lives that the industry voluntarily committed to install in nearly all new vehicles by 2025,” the group said in a statement. “Several automakers are ahead of schedule on that commitment, and experts predict it could prevent 42,000 incidents and 20,000 injuries annually.”

For years, auto safety advocates have been urging NHTSA to require the technology on all new vehicles and set performance standards.