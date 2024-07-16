NHTSA Recalls 13,000 Lucid Air Model For Defective Heaters And Loss Of Power

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has announced not one but two recalls. Both involve the Lucid Air in the United States. The first one covers 7,506 units of the car, made from October 28, 2021, to October 23, 2023, with an estimated percentage defect of one percent. According to a document published by the NHTSA, the defect is blamed on the supplier, Webasto Thermo & Comfort SE of Germany, and it's the high-voltage coolant heater. The part has a risk of internal delamination failure, thus affecting the vehicle's defrosting and leaving its mark on the visibility, which could increase the risk of a crash. The driver won't be notified of this issue, and a failed component means that it will not produce warm air for the windshield. Those behind the wheel will also experience a loss of cabin heat. Vehicles with a software remedy will warn drivers that the defrost is unavailable even if they do not try to turn on the heater or the defrost feature.



