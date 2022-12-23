NHTSA Recalls The McLaren Artura Because Of It's Nuts

McLaren Automotive is recalling 164 of its new Artura plug-in hybrid supercars in the U.S. for faulty nuts on high-pressure fuel pipes that can lead to a fuel leak.

According to a safety recall report posted on the NHTSA website, if the nut becomes loose, “the seal between the end flare of the fuel pipe and the sealing cone of the pump outlet may be disrupted,” resulting in a fuel leak.

The end flare is located near engine components, the report said. A fuel leak in the presence of heat, such as hot engine components, can increase the risk of fire, NHTSA said.