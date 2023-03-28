NHTSA Remains Hyperfocused On Tesla - Now Looking Into Seatbelt Issues On Model X

Agent009 submitted on 3/28/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:56:21 PM

Views : 574 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a preliminary investigation into the 2022-2023 Tesla Model X over a possible issue relating to seatbelts. The federal regulator says it has received two customer complaints of seatbelt anchors detaching.
 
According to one complaint received by NHTSA last summer, one such incident occurred on June 26, in Larkspur, California. The person claims they were in the passenger seat of a Model X when a sudden obstacle in the road caused the SUV to stop quickly.


Read Article


NHTSA Remains Hyperfocused On Tesla - Now Looking Into Seatbelt Issues On Model X

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)