NHTSA Remains Hyperfocused On Tesla - Now Looking Into Seatbelt Issues On Model X

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a preliminary investigation into the 2022-2023 Tesla Model X over a possible issue relating to seatbelts. The federal regulator says it has received two customer complaints of seatbelt anchors detaching.

According to one complaint received by NHTSA last summer, one such incident occurred on June 26, in Larkspur, California. The person claims they were in the passenger seat of a Model X when a sudden obstacle in the road caused the SUV to stop quickly.