NHTSA Reveals 2 More Fatal Tesla Crashes

Data submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has revealed that two fatal crashes involving Tesla Model 3s fitted with the company’s Level 2 driver-assistance system were reported from September 16 to October 15.

While details about the crashes are limited, we know that both occurred in California. They were reported because the manufacturers of vehicles equipped with advanced driver-assistance technologies must disclose crash data to the NHTSA. During the September 16 to October 15 period, the safety agency received reports of 18 fatal crashes involving vehicles with driver-assistance systems.