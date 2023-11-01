NHTSA Rushes To Find Guilt In Tesla Investigation - Can The Agency Be Trusted To Be Fair?

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is "working really fast" on its investigation into Tesla Autopilot crashes, said its acting head. "We're investing a lot of resources," said Ann Carlson, adding, "The resources require a lot of technical expertise, actually some legal novelty, and so we're moving as quickly as we can, but we also want to be careful and make sure we have all the information we need."

An ongoing inquiry first opened in August 2021 has only grown as time has passed and more incidents have been recorded. Sadly, many of these crashes have resulted in fatalities, which is why the NHTSA is taking its time to ensure it has enough understanding of the issues before taking matters further.