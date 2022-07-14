NHTSA Says You Can No Longer Make Your EV Play Fart Sounds Driving Around Town

You probably know that vehicles that can operate solely under electric power have a low-speed warning sound that it projects to let pedestrians – particularly blind or vision-impaired pedestrians – know that a car is coming. The sounds vary from manufacturer to manufacturer, but currently, those sounds are unable to be changed by the end-user.

 

That could have changed, though, thanks to a 2019 proposal that would have given motorists several low-speed sound options — but it won’t, according to a report published on Tuesday by Automotive News. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opted to reject the proposal based on comments it received from the public.



