NHTSA Set To Clamp Down Pedestrian Safety Technology

As fatalities among pedestrians rise in the U.S., the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is proposing new rules that seek to address the issue. The new rules would add a pedestrian crash test to a vehicle’s assessment, and set new standards for automatic emergency braking technology.

“Ensuring the safety of pedestrians is a top priority at DOT (Department of Transportation), and these proposed updates to [the New Car Assessment Program] are an important step in addressing the crisis of roadway deaths in America,” said NHTSA Chief Counsel Ann Carlson. “Vehicles must be designed to protect their occupants while increasing safety for those outside the vehicle, too.”