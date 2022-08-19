NHTSA Shows How Inept It Has Become - Asks Tesla Why It Has Cameras Inside The Cabin

Tesla states on its page about safety and security features that all Model 3 and Model Y came with cabin cameras, while only Model S and Model X units made after 2021 have them. Curiously, these cameras only started monitoring drive awareness in May 2021. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) now wants Tesla to explain their purpose and effectiveness.



The safety regulator is investigating crashes with Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD), in which driver monitoring could have played a crucial role in avoiding deaths. Until the May 2021 update, the cameras were supposed to prevent robotaxis from being trashed, as Musk confirmed in a tweet on April 12, 2020. In other words, they would only be used if Tesla ever accomplished its CEO's repeated autonomous driving promises, which it never did.



