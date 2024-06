The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has revealed new fuel economy standards for the 2027-2031 model years. The government says the changes will “save Americans more than $23 billion in fuel costs while reducing pollution.”

Under the new rules, passenger car fuel economy will increase 2% per year for the 2027-2031 model years. Light trucks get a little more breathing room as they’ll see a 2% per year increase for the 2029-2031 model years.