NHTSA Takes A Page From UK Overreach, Begins Scrutinizing Car Ads It Deems As Socially Irresponsible

Car companies have been showing their vehicles doing dumb stunts in advertisements for as long as anyone alive has been driving. Public safety and environmental advocates have complained about it before, but interestingly it's come up twice this month.



The UK's Advertising Standards Authority just shut down some Toyota truck ads over environmental crassness. As reported by The Guardian, the commercials basically had a bunch of 4x4s tearing up a natural scene. The ASA decreed that the ads "condoned the use of vehicles in a manner that disregarded their impact on nature and the environment … they had not been prepared with a sense of responsibility to society." Hard to disagree, despite (or maybe because of) the fact that describes pretty much every 4x4 ad.





