NHTSA Targeting Continues: Lucid Air Suffers Three Recalls In Same Day

The National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA) issued no fewer than three recalls for the Lucid Air. Over 6,200 vehicles are affected and must be fixed during the procedure. Lucid has already kicked off the procedures.

The most stringent of them all seems to be the fact that the software may not display warning for loss of power, due to a glitch of the electrical system. 778 cars built between October 22, 2021, and June 29, 2023, are targeted by the recall.

NHTSA explains that software versions 2.0.64 and older may not respond properly to an inverter power module failure, which can result in a loaf of power without warning, the recall claims.