NHTSA Targets Tesla FSD After Wrecks And Traffic Violations Begin To Mount

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a new investigation into 2.88 million Tesla vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving software. The agency received over 50 reports about traffic-safety violations, including driving through red lights and "against the proper direction of travel" during lane changes.

