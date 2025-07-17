NHTSA Tells Automakers They Will Not Face Fuel Economy Fines Levied Under Biden Administration

Automakers face no fines for failures to meet fuel efficiency rules dating back to the 2022 model year under a law signed by President Donald Trump this month, U.S. regulators said.



The tax and budget bill approved by Trump ends penalties for not meeting Corporate Average Fuel Economy rules under a 1975 energy law.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a letter to automakers seen by Reuters it is working on its reconsideration of fuel economy rules. The decision is one of a number made by Washington to make it easier for automakers to build gasoline-powered vehicles and to make electric vehicle sales more costly.