NHTSA Tells General Motors That Terrian SUV Lights Are Too Dangerous

General Motors will be forced to recall approximately 727,000 GMC Terrain SUVs over a headlight issue after its bid to overturn the recall was denied.

It was back in 2019 when the car manufacturer petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in an attempt to squash the recall of Terrain models with headlight beams that were too bright and could cause glare for oncoming drivers. General Motors claimed that the issue did not impact safety.

However, the NHTSA recently denied the request in a document posted online. While GM says it is reviewing the decision and trying to figure out what its next move will be, it’s very likely that it will have to issue a recall of Terrain models built between 2010 and 2017.