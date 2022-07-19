NHTSA Throws Another Deadly Tesla Crash Investigation On The Pile

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is opening a special investigation into the crash of a 2021 Tesla Model Y vehicle that killed a motorcyclist in California, it said on Monday.



Since 2016, NHTSA has opened 37 special investigations of crashes involving Tesla vehicles and where advanced driver assistance systems such as Autopilot were suspected of being used. A total of 18 crash deaths were reported in those Tesla-related investigations, including the most recent fatal California crash.



Read Article