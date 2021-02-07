NHTSA To Require Crash Data For Automated Driving Incidents

Whenever a car that was driving itself crashes, this always prompts strong reactions from the public, asking for tighter control on what cars are allowed do on their own. Automakers are legally covering their side by explicitly saying that you cannot and should not rely on Autopilot-like systems to drive a vehicle without driver supervision, but now the National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA) wants the cars to provide reports in the event of a crash. The NHTSA is pushing for cars to provide reports that can be studied in order to better understand what happened, in the event of a crash that occurred while automated driving was enabled, or just before it was enabled. The organization has issued an order earlier this week asking automakers to report any and all such self-driving-related accidents.



Read Article