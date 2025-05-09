NHTSA To Rewrite Rules Concerning Autonomous Vehicles

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is working to modernize federal motor vehicle safety standards to account for autonomous driving technology. The government believes these updates are overdue as the rules were written decades ago, when the thought of a car driving itself was science fiction.

That’s no longer the case and the government has proposed four changes that would “address standards for vehicles with automated driving systems and no manual controls.” In essence, they’re aimed at robotaxis and shuttles like those operated by Zoox.