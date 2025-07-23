NHTSA To Sacrifice 25% Of Workers To The DOGE Gods

The Trump Administration’s cost-cutting efforts have largely been overshadowed by a myriad of other controversies in recent weeks, but they’re ongoing and are still having an impact. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is expected to lose 25 percent or more of its staff due to budget cuts as several employees take buyout offers. The NHTSA’s workforce will fall to 555 employees, down from 772 as of the end of May, and the FHA and FTA are expected to lose a similar percentage of their staff. Cuts to the NHTSA come after the government agency reported growing by around 30 percent under the Biden administration.



