NHTSA Under Scrutiny For Inability To Meet Deadlines And Failing Audits

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) received a petition for a recall of all Tesla vehicles sold in the US in April. Costas Lakafossis came up with an explanation for sudden unintended acceleration (SUA) episodes and proposed a correction for them. NHTSA said it would evaluate the request. China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) started an investigation into that, and Tesla quickly recalled 1.1 million BEVs in that market. Nothing happened in the US so far – and an old explanation may address why.
 


