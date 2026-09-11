NHTSA Wants To Know How It Let Vehicles Without Controls On The Roads In Austin

Yesterday, Tesla’s driverless Cybercab began its limited commercial operations in Austin, Texas. Today, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration initiated a federal audit to assess how Tesla determined the unique robotaxi meets U.S. vehicle safety standards.

This situation raises regulatory concerns that coincide with Tesla’s plans for growth. Customers in Austin can request Cybercab rides through Tesla’s Robotaxi app, while the company has told NHTSA it intends to add more vehicles and launch in additional locations. On the same day this federal scrutiny started, Tesla released its North American Cybercab Rider Guide.