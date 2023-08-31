NHTSA Wants To Know What "Elon Musk" Mode Is For Autopilot

Elon Musk recently live demoed Full Self-Driving (FSD) V12, the out-of-Beta J3016 Level 2 advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS). The CEO wanted to show everyone an uncut and unedited drive that proved the camera-based suite could control the car on city roads. Shortly after, word got out that the NHTSA issued a special order regarding a feature included this year in the software.

As technology evolves, government agencies try to keep up by understanding what's going on. Sometimes, they might want to learn how some specific systems or products work because some foul play is suspected.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) sent Tesla a special order late last month that was just recently uncovered. It asked the Texas-based EV maker about Autopilot, a feature that eliminates the steering wheel nag when the ADAS is active, and the driver takes their hands off it for prolonged periods.