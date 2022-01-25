NHTSA Wants To Know Why Tesla Allowed Gaming Feature To Be Enabled While Driving

U.S. auto safety regulators are seeking more information from Tesla Inc. in its investigation of the electric vehicle maker's decision to allow video games to be played on the infotainment system.
NHTSA's request comes after Tesla last month told the agency it will stop allowing games to be played on the center touch screen while the vehicle is being driven.

Tesla informed NHTSA that a software update will lock the Passenger Play feature and make it unusable while a vehicle is moving, Reuters reported.

Now, the agency is seeking additional information from Tesla, including any consumer complaints; reports involving a crash, injury or fatality; and lawsuits that may relate to the feature.

