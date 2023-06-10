NHTSA Wants To Recall 52 Million Airbags - Who Thought That Protecting You From A Crash With An Explosion Was A Good Idea?

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) believes that as many as 52 million airbag inflators should be recalled in the United States as they contain a safety defect not dissimilar to the infamous airbag inflators manufactured by Takata. The airbag inflators in question were produced by ARC Automotive and Delphi Automotive between 2000 and 2018. The NHTSA asserts that these inflators could rupture when the vehicle’s airbag is commanded to deploy and that this could cause metal debris to be “forcefully ejected into the passenger compartment of the vehicle.” A report from NHTSA has revealed that at least seven people have been injured and one person has been killed due to the rupturing air bag inflators.



