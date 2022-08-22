NHTSA War On Automakers Continues: 190,000 Subaru Impreza For Out Of Spec Headlights

Certain examples of the Impreza are called back over damaged headlamp reflectors that don’t provide proper illumination, reducing the driver’s ability to see in low-light conditions. The affected vehicle population was produced for the 2017 to 2019 model years to the tune of 188,397 cars.



According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “the left and right side reflex reflector and left side low beam reflector may inadequately reflect light.” As a result, these cars fail to comply with specific requirements outlined in safety standard no. 108.



