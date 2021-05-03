NHTSA Working With Tesla To Determine If New Yoke Style Steering Wheel Is Legal

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has provided an update on the legality of Tesla’s intriguing steering yoke that debuted with the facelifted Model S and Model X.

Tesla took off the covers to the facelifted Model S and Model X in January and at the time, the NHTSA released a statement revealing it could not yet determine if the yoke would meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. The NHTSA has since provided some more clarification about the process being undertaken to see if the yoke is legal.